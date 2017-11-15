Competition: Your chance to win an official Steve Bull Wolves calendar

The calendar is currently available to pre-order but we have teamed up with the club’s all-time top scorer to give away five copies in our competition.

Bull might be among Wolverhampton’s most famous sons but official calendars have been something of a rarity. This is only the second he has produced and the first in nine years.

Bull explained: “I’ve only had an official calendar once before and since then I’ve regularly been asked by supporters when I was going to do another one.

“This year there have simply been so many requests we decided to go ahead with it.”

The calendar is a pictorial history of the most famous moments from Bull’s glittering Molineux career, in which he scored 306 goals in 561 appearances - including 18 hat-tricks – and was capped 13 times by England.

Each month features a different memory, from Wolves’ 1988 Sherpa Van Trophy win at Wembley, to Bull’s goal against Scotland on his international debut at Hampden Park.

“It’s a trip down memory lane, if you like,” said Bull. “On each month I provide my own recollections of the moment. I hope the fans will enjoy it.”

To be in with a chance of winning a calendar, simply answer the following question: At which ground did Steve Bull score his first England goal?

Advertising

Send your answers to sports@expressandstar.co.uk with your full name, address and a telephone contact number by 9am on Monday, November 19.

Please mark your entries Steve Bull Calendar Competition in the email subject line.

The calendar is currently available to pre-order at Bull’s official website bullybully.net at a standard price of £10 plus £4.49 postage and packaging.

A signed edition costs £15, together with the £4.49 postage and packaging charge.

Advertising

Bull will also be hosting several signing sessions, the first of which takes place on the lower level of the Mander Centre, next Wednesday, November 22 between 4pm and 7pm.

The 52-year-old will then be at Tettenhall Mount Hotel ‘s Christmas Fayre on Sunday November 26 from noon to 4pm, Bridgnorth Christmas Market on Sunday December 3 between 10 and 4pm and Wolves club shop on Wednesday December 13 from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Additional signing sessions take place at the Mander Centre on Saturday December 2 between 10am and 3pm and Sunday December 17, from 11am until 3pm.

Calendars will be available to purchase at each of the sessions.

Standard Express & Star competition rules apply. The sports editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.