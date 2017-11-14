John Ruddy hails Nuno's "man-management" as key to Wolves's climb

Wolves have made one of their best starts to a season in recent years and are two points clear of Sheffield United with 16 games gone.

Ruddy – who has kept the most clean sheets in the league with eight – thinks Wolves' early-season success is no surprise given Nuno's attention to detail.

"He's very relaxed and his demeanour's very relaxed," Ruddy said. "He tells you what he expects and he expects you to produce that.

"He can lose his temper when he needs to, like every manager can, and I think it's good he keeps you on that borderline in that you're not too comfortable and you're never too far ahead of yourselves as well.

"I think that's a fantastic balance and his man management for me is superb as well.

"I think that's a massive key, especially when you're managing the Portuguese lads that have come in and the English lads as well with that translation and the messages he's getting across to them and to us.

"Sometimes he'll speak in Portuguese which I've no problem with because it's easier to do that.

"His attention to detail and his attention to really looking after our needs as a group more than anything that's been really good."

Ruddy has played in every league game but missed Wolves' recent Carabao Cup run with Will Norris stepping in and going four games without conceding a goal.

The ex-Norwich stopper thinks Norris has a 'massive future'.

"I think he's been brilliant and shown why the club were willing to pay money to bring him in," Ruddy said.

"He's still 24, he's got a massive future ahead of him and he's a great guy as well.

"He's enjoyable to work with and I'm not surprised by his performances, like the rest of the lads who were given opportunities in the cup as well.

"To a man they were brilliant. It was probably a horrible way to go out the cup in that sense but to hold your own at the Etihad and keep a clean sheet was a phenomenal achievement."