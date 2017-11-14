Menu

Former Wolves boss Mark McGhee takes over at Barnet

By Luke Hatfield | Wolves | Published: | Last Updated:

Former Wolves boss Mark McGhee has been appointed as Barnet manager.

Mark McGhee

The 60-year-old took charge of Wolves from 1995 until 1998, heading a memorable FA Cup run in which they reached the semi-finals before being dumped out by Arsenal.

The former striker went on to hold jobs at Millwall, Brighton, Aberdeen, Bristol Rovers and Motherwell in two separate spells - and joins Barnet who are second from bottom in League Two with just 14 points from 17 games.

He also worked as an assistant to Gordon Strachan for the Scotland national team.

He replaces Rossi Eames in charge of the fourth tier club, who stays in a player development role.

