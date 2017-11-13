Reports: Liverpool eyeing £5m bid for Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White

The Reds are eyeing the youngster as a possible addition, and are ready to spend £5m to bring him to Anfield, according to reports in the national press.

The Stafford-born 17-year-old helped the England U17 side become world champions last month, and his continued improvement seems to have got Premier League suitors sniffing.

Reports also suggest that both Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be interested, with the youngster's current deal at Wolves only running until the end of next season.

Wolves can only offer the youngster a new deal when he turns 18, in two months' time.

Gibbs-White has yet to make a senior Wolves appearance this season, but took part in seven league games last campaign, as well as featuring in the clubs' memorable 2-0 win over Stoke in the FA Cup.

Nuno himself has called on Gibbs-White to develop into the player he expects to see following his successful World Cup efforts.