Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom 1 Reading 0: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Brom videoPublished:

Watch Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi offer their analysis of Albion's 1-0 win over Reading at The Hawthorns.

Luke and Joe.
Luke and Joe.

The Baggies dominated the game, holding Reading defensively whilst peppering the Royals' goal, and eventually found the breakthrough in the second half through Callum Robinson.

The game was overshadowed by the news before kick off that Albion had seen a number of players test positive for Covid, forcing Jake Livermore and Adam Reach to both play in central defence.

Albion earned their victory though, and arguably should've seen the game out in a much more comfortable fashion.

Watch Luke and Joe analyse the game, discuss the Covid absentees and more here:

West Brom video
Sport video
Sport
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News