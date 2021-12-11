West Brom 1 Reading 0: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

Luke and Joe.

The Baggies dominated the game, holding Reading defensively whilst peppering the Royals' goal, and eventually found the breakthrough in the second half through Callum Robinson.

The game was overshadowed by the news before kick off that Albion had seen a number of players test positive for Covid, forcing Jake Livermore and Adam Reach to both play in central defence.

Albion earned their victory though, and arguably should've seen the game out in a much more comfortable fashion.