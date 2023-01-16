Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E31: Everything Carlos touches turns to gold!

By Jonny DruryAlbion podcastPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The pair reflect on the superb away day at Luton where Albion came from behind to win 3-2 at Luton.

They also look at the transfer rumours, the FA Cup replay against Chesterfield, the play-off hunt and look at the latest off the field.

Lewis and Jonny go head to head on TJ Smithy's quiz - and answer all your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News