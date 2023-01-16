Baggies Broadcast S6 E31: Everything Carlos touches turns to gold!

Baggies Broadcast

The pair reflect on the superb away day at Luton where Albion came from behind to win 3-2 at Luton.

They also look at the transfer rumours, the FA Cup replay against Chesterfield, the play-off hunt and look at the latest off the field.

Lewis and Jonny go head to head on TJ Smithy's quiz - and answer all your questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)