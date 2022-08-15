Baggies Broadcast S6 E5: It's an emergency...West Brom need a striker!

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

It as been a busy few weeks as the boys return to discuss Watford, Sheffield United, Blackburn - as well as a raft of talking points that have emerged from the club.

They dissect the defeat at Ewood Park and talk about what went wrong - and talk in depth about Albion's search for a new striker and who the new man may be.

Lewis looks at Taylor Gardner-Hickman and where he could feature this season - after giving Steve Bruce 'food for thought' in the cup.

Jonny talks coffee machines and gives an update on the Baggies Broadcast charity challenge and NEW upcoming quiz.

And the pair look ahead to another busy week as Cardiff and Hull make the trip to The Hawthorns.

