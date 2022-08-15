Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E5: It's an emergency...West Brom need a striker!

By Jonny DruryAlbion podcastPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast
It as been a busy few weeks as the boys return to discuss Watford, Sheffield United, Blackburn - as well as a raft of talking points that have emerged from the club.

They dissect the defeat at Ewood Park and talk about what went wrong - and talk in depth about Albion's search for a new striker and who the new man may be.

Lewis looks at Taylor Gardner-Hickman and where he could feature this season - after giving Steve Bruce 'food for thought' in the cup.

Jonny talks coffee machines and gives an update on the Baggies Broadcast charity challenge and NEW upcoming quiz.

And the pair look ahead to another busy week as Cardiff and Hull make the trip to The Hawthorns.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Albion podcast
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

