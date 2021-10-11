Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 10: The Albion go international!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss everything Albion despite the lack of action over the international break.

They delve into the performances of Sam Johnstone and Callum Robinson for their respective nations, and assess the goalkeeper's options this season with his contract running down.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the big derby game against Blues.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)