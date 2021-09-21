Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 8: The draws keep on coming...

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss the reaction to Albion's latest draw against Preston North End.

They delve into the performance, question why fans are booing a team in its infancy and discuss the system put in place by Valerien Ismael.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the games with QPR and Cardiff.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)