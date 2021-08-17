Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 5: Heart attack football on full show!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they run through the frenetic 3-2 win over Luton Town at The Hawthorns.

They delve into the star performers in the fixture, discuss the twists and turns during the clash and even joke about Luke's choice of attire.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the games against Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)