Carlos Corberan admits West Brom celebration has been marred

The Baggies boss marked two years at the club last Friday, a rare feat in the modern age, but Albion have gone five hours without a goal at The Hawthorns and are winless in six games in all.

Corberan, appointed two years ago with the club in the Championship's bottom three, led his side to the cusp of the play-offs and then a fifth-placed finish last term before defeat to Southampton. The Baggies are fifth once again despite a poorest sequence under the Spaniard.

The head coach said: "I arrived to the club in a very challenging and difficult moment. We have grown from this moment but sometimes in football the flavour of the last weeks can be stronger than the flavour of two years. That's how I understand football for fans and even for me too.