West Brom talking points: One thing missing, Swift and Holgate positive

This startling statistic means Albion are the lowest home scorers in the EFL - alongside Tranmere Rovers.

Against Cardiff it was a case of missed chance after missed chance.

Jonny Drury looks at some of the talking points from the game.

Chances, again!

For me this section of analysis can be pretty brief.

Today's game was like Blackburn but times it by five - Albion had the chances to win a game, Albion had the chances to win four games.

And that is on the players.

For all the criticism some will give Carlos Corberan, for me absolute none of it should be aimed at him after that.

I have been critical of him recently, team selections, substitutions or at times lack of, but today nothing can be thrown at him.