West Brom 0 Cardiff 0: Albion rue string of missed chances

Carlos Corberan's blunt Baggies went winless in six games and are the joint-lowest home scorers in the top four divisions with just two goals in six Championship games.

The Baggies made enough chances to win the four games that have been drawn in a row but a wastefulness came back to bite them as Cardiff claimed a share of the spoils.

John Swift spurned two first-half chances, as did skipper Darnell Furlong. Grady Diangana was denied by Jak Alnwick after the break and the keeper somehow held Josh Maja's 90th-minute header.

But a second-half onslaught didn't follow that of the first period, where Corberan's men should have been out of sight.

Maja almost puts Albion ahead (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Early season optimism has well and truly ebbed away despite a relatively lofty fifth place in the Championship, mostly due to a lack of goal cheer at The Hawthorns, where there have been three stalemates in six outings.

But the overall run of six games unbeaten is comfortably Albion's worst in Corberan's two-year reign, which was celebrated on Friday. Tests don't get much simpler with a trip to Luton ahead on Friday.

Cardiff, under caretaker Omer Riza, had their moments but were there for the taking. It was a different story to Millwall before the break where Albion only made one chance, but four shots on target from 19 in total and an expected goals (xG) of almost two proved insignificant due to a wastefulness and lack of confidence in the opposition's box.

Any hopes of a lightning start were obliterated by a really disappointing injury for Paddy McNair - starting his second game in four games - three minutes in.

The Northern Ireland international cleared the ball and immediately clutched his hamstring before banging the turf. After a brief debate Corberan opted to introduce summer signing Callum Styles and the versatile ex-Barnsley man entered at left-back as Torbjorn Heggem shuffled into the middle with Semi Ajayi.

The hosts turned it on afterwards as Maja found Swift and the latter played Mikey Johnston in on goal. The winger, back in the side with Swift, could only muster a tame finish at Jak Alnwick but was flagged offside.

Josh Maja and Perry Ng (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Moments later Johnston's cross from near the left byline was inches away from a sliding Maja six yards out.

Furlong, once again stand-in skipper with Kyle Bartley injured, misjudged a diving header from Swift's free-kick when he was all alone eight yards out. Ajayi sent a looping header narrowly wide minutes later.

Cardiff lone striker Callum Robinson, the former Albion promotion-winner, had a close-range header flick Alex Palmer's crossbar from Rubin Colwill's cross from the right.

Callum Styles runs at the full back (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ex-Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi blazed a strike over but that aside it was almost one-way traffic for Corberan's men, who went in at the interval ruing their wastefulness.

Swift had a couple of glorious chances before the break. One, after a move involving Styles and Maja, was deflected inches wide with Swift in space inside the box. A succession of corners led to Furlong unleashing a sweet volley well parried by Alnwick, in a cap shielding from the winter sun.

The Bluebirds enjoyed some respite before the break but on the stroke of half-time Swift was unable to punish a defensive lapse and couldn't round Alnwick. Uros Racic's rebound was also blocked as the visitors survived.

Alnwick was busy early in the second period with a strong hand from Furlong's low cross but the home faithful grew frustrated as their side were wayward with simple passes and unable to turn pressure into chances.

Corberan's side were fortunate Robinson was unable to turn home David Turnbull's cross 10 minutes into the second half. Robinson miscued and sent his rebound wide.

A decent Albion opening came after the hour as Furlong's cut-back picked out Racic but the Serb's first-time strike from 18 yards flashed over.

Torbjorn Heggem wins it in the air (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Diangana, who had been busy but to little avail, almost lit up a frustrated stadium midway through the second period but his fine curled strike was brilliantly saved by a flying Alnwick.

Things got more problematic for the Baggies as Ajayi limped off with, following his fellow starting centre-back McNair, with a little over 10 minutes to go. He had Swift to thank after the defender got himself in trouble. Mason Holgate entered for a second Baggies debut, Corberan had also introduced Tom Fellows and Karlan Grant.

A whistle-happy referee broke up late pressure but an unmarked Maja was unable to control and shoot at the back post from one of many corners. The hosts were relieved to see away sub Yakou Meiete lob over a gaping net from range late on.

The last-gasp chance came and went on 90 minutes. Furlong's cross was a fine one and it was met by Maja six yards out but his downward header was clung to by Alnwick on the line, summing up goal-shy Albion's Achilles heel.

Albion (4-3-3): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi (Holgate, 79), McNair (Styles, 4), Heggem; Mowatt, Racic, Swift; Diangana (Grant, 79), Johnston (Fellows, 71), Maja.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Molumby, Diakite, Wallace, Cole.

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Alnwick; Ng, Goutas, Chambers, O'Dowda; Robertson, Turnbull (Siopis, 62); Tanner, Colwill, El Ghazi (Meite, 62); Robinson (Kanga, 69).

Subs not used: Horvath, Fish, Daland, Willock, Bagan, Rinomhota.

Referee: Josh Smith