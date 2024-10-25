West Brom v Cardiff: Who's out and who's a doubt with Bartley and Dike updates

The experienced centre-back, a regular under Carlos Corberan, missed Wednesday's goalless draw at Blackburn and will not feature against Cardiff at home on Saturday after soreness involving the meniscus in his knee, an existing issue that has been managed.

Head coach Corberan also confirmed striker Daryl Dike suffered a 'small setback' with his hamstring as he nears the end of his lengthy rehabilitation from a second Achilles injury.

Dike has not played since February but trained with the first team for the first time on Thursday and felt the discomfort, something that the head coach and medical staff are not too concerned with.

Corberan also offered up news on on-loan pair Lewis Dobbin and Mason Holgate ahead of his side's home clash with improving Cardiff, who since the sacking of Erol Bulut and under interim boss Omer Riza have improved and climbed out of the Championship dropzone.

Here is a round-up of Albion's fitness situation.

Kyle Bartley – knee

Corberan said at his press conference on Friday morning: "Bartley suffered the contact at Oxford and felt the knee sore. He continues in this process, now is with a knee specialist evaluating what is the best way to fix the inflammation, because it is a knee that has been receiving treatment for a year, monitoring him to manage the load best so the knee can react well.

"Now we are still waiting. He is not available tomorrow but we are going to evaluate exactly the right time and what treatment it will need.

"The specialist will decide which type of treatment and the time of treatment."

Corberan revealed after the Blackburn draw that the club have been managing the issue with Bartley's knee for a year or so and the issue has previously seen him miss midweek fixtures and his training schedule has been suitably managed.

Daryl Dike – Achilles/hamstring

Albion's head coack said of Dike: "Yesterday in training, with Dike, he was feeling a small pain in the hamstring, a small setback but this is part of the process.

"When he came back training with the group, we know the process of rehabilitation in the last step is when the muscle problems will appear. It is not a surprise for us, it is not a positive for him – because he thinks he is in the last period after a difficult time, but now it is a small difficult one. It is a small setback we need to manage again.

"In my opinion it is a normal part of this process. When you try to make your body ready again after a long time you will have some muscle difficulty that when you finish (recover) it will be more adapted.

"So the medical staff and us too, we understand it is part of the process. It is not affecting our plans with him or the game, but it is important to manage him careful, because from something small, part of the process, we don't want to make something big."

Mason Holgate – quad (90 per cent chance of featuring)

The on-loan Everton defender was ruled out of the trip to Ewood Park with a muscle complaint from international duty with Jamaica but he trained on Thursday and if he comes through Friday's session unscathed he will be in contention to face the Bluebirds.

Corberan said: "He trained yesterday, if he reacts well in training today he is an option."

Lewis Dobbin – hip (20 per cent chance)

Dobbin, who is with Albion on loan from Villa, has struggled for minutes so far with the Baggies and after a cameo at Blackburn in midweek he felt a problem in his hip that looks like ruling him out of the clash with Cardiff.

"Dobbin suffered in the game a small pain in the hip and probably is a doubt for the game, let's see how he reacts," said Corberan.

