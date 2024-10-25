West Brom v Cardiff: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The south Wales visitors have climbed off the foot of the Championship and out of the bottom three since axing former boss Erol Bulut and improving under the caretaker stewardship of Omer Riza.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are hunting for a first win since downing Plymouth 1-0 at home more than a month ago on September 21. Albion have mustered just two goals in front of their home supporters in five league games so far. Despite a troublesome sequence they climbed to fourth in the Championship with Wednesday's point at Blackburn.

Corberan is without defender Kyle Bartley (knee) so Wednesday's surprising stand-in Paddy McNair, who impressed, is likely to get another run, though fellow loanee Mason Holgate is expected back from quad tweak. The head coach was impressed with his troops defensively in midweek so may opt to continue.

Further forward is where more debate is to be had.

Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt were the midfield duo with Uros Racic back to the bench. Grady Diangana, in a more attacking 'No.10' role struggled to make his influence felt at Ewood Park.