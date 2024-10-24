Carlos Corberan explains West Brom's 'management' of Kyle Bartley

Experienced centre-back Bartley is a regular in Carlos Corberan's backline but was uninvolved in the matchday squad at Ewood Park as the visitors recorded a point.

It was the first time Corberan's back four has been altered to start a league game this season, at the 11th attempt, as another experienced campaigner in loan defender Paddy McNair came in for a league debut.

Corberan confirmed Bartley had felt soreness in inflammation of his knee, specifically the meniscus cartilage.

Bartley's training schedule is tailored around looking after his knee but sometimes the swelling after matches can prove troublesome for the defender, the head coach revealed.

"He had a problem in the knee that was sore. In training on Tuesday he was feeling that he couldn't recover," Corberan told the Express & Star.

"He has been receiving treatment today (Wednesday) and let's see for the weekend."

The head coach added: "No scan. From the beginning he had a problem with the meniscus and from time to time the knee reacts with inflammation. When he has inflammation he hasn't had the normal mobility.

"During the year we've managed this week. In the weeks where we train the full week he never makes all the training because we manage the number of days in a row.

"On the pitch in games some games can affect it more than other ones."

Bartley, 33, has clocked up more than 200 appearances for the club having checked into The Hawthorns six years ago.

He has been Albion's skipper for the most part this season with Jed Wallace more often than not kicking his heels on the bench. Darnell Furlong was captain for the first time at Blackburn with Bartley missing.

It remains to be seen if the centre-back can recover in time to feature at home to Cardiff on Saturday. McNair impressed with his first league minutes for the club after coming in with another loan defender, Everton's Mason Holgate, also missing with a quad injury.

McNair is on loan from new MLS club San Diego FC until the new year.

Albion were held to a draw at Ewood Park to make it five games without victory. A share of the spoils was the right result in a game both sides cancelled each other out, though Corberan's men shaded the quality of chances and the Spaniard felt his side should have been awarded a second-half penalty.