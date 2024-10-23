West Brom talking points: McNair, chances and what is missing?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest blank came at Ewood Park on Wednesday where they were held to a pretty forgetful goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers.

It also means they have failed to score in three of the last five games - a stark contrast to the first five.

Jonny Drury looks at some talking points from the evening:

McNair in as Heggem idea scrapped?

At some point there was going to have to be a change at the back, and so it proved with Kyle Bartley picking up a knock.

The general consensus would be that would that happens, Torbjorn Heggem moved into the middle which is his 'natural' position, although he has slotted in at left back, with Gianluca Frabotta or Callum Styles coming in on the left.

So it was slightly surprising to see Paddy McNair thrust in, a man who has not played a league minute for Albion.

As it was, despite a bit of a rocky start McNair did well, almost got a goal and was solid and decent in possession, as he has been for most of his career.