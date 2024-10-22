West Brom loanee edging towards Championship demands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Positives were thin on the ground in the aftermath of Saturday's frustrating late sacrifice of a victory at newly-promoted Oxford, who netted a stoppage time equaliser.

But one plus-point from head coach Corberan's perspective was the performance of Serbia international Racic, the central midfielder on loan for the season from Sassuolo in Italy, who satisfied the boss on his fourth Baggies start.

"It is difficult with the emotion now (after the game) in your mind, but I can tell you I probably saw a better Uros," Corberan said.