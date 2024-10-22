Blackburn v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After the superb start to the campaign that saw Albion climb to the top of the table, they have now drawn two and lost two of their last four outings.

Given the recent sticky patch, it begs the question of whether Carlos Corberan will mix up his team selection ahead of the trip to Ewood Park.

At the back, Corberan has remained unchanged so far despite expectations that Torbjorn Heggem will at some stage move into the middle of a back four.

However, with Gianluca Frabotta playing for the under 21s last week and Callum Styles not yet utilised, it could be that Albion remain as they are for now.

Karlan Grant was re-introduced for the draw at Oxford and it is unlikely he will be dropped a superb display, while Mikey Johnston is still waiting for a run in the side to show what he can really do.