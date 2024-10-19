West Brom talking points: Confident Grant, direct balls and management
Jonny Drury has a look at three talking points to come from Albion's draw at Oxford United.
By Jonny Drury
Grant confidence and central danger
The revival of Karlan Grant is the biggest surprise to come from Albion's campaign - and it continued at Oxford.
He showed just why he was put back in the with a display of work rate and real quality down the left.
He was a constant danger, and his performances are taking the load off Tom Fellows.
What Grant kind of lacks out wide is that little bit of pace to go past a man and a trick, like Fellows has.
However, he is quality from distance and that is exactly what he showed against Oxford.