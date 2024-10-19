West Brom boss will reward his consistent performers

A point of debate so far this season has been how few of the 11 summer recruits have had the opportunity to start Championship fixtures, with just Torbjorn Heggem – an ever-present – and Uros Racic, twice, Mikey Johnston and Ousmane Diakite, once apiece, given the nod so far.

That is as a result of useful consistency and momentum built in the early weeks of the season when Corberan went unchanged for his first five league games. Mason Holgate, Callum Styles, Gianluca Frabotta, Paddy McNair, Devante Cole, Lewis Dobbin and Joe Wildsmith are yet to start. Corberan talked up the importance of players complementing each other this week.

“Every player is very close and every player can be far, it is a little bit like this,” said Corberan. “My honest feeling is that I can play with many of my players in the first 11 and feel very confident in the team.

“But sometimes you need to evaluate how the other players are doing. I like to give consistency and stability to the things that are working well, because it is important. In some positions it is more easy to make changes.