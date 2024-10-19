Oxford 1 West Brom 1 - Albion stung at the death

Carlos Corberan's visitors looked like edging a 1-0 victory to return to the top of the Championship in Saturday's early kick-off, but Tottenham loan striker Dane Scarlett emerged from the bench to head in Will Vaulks' long throw-in.

A fine strike on half hour from the impressive Karlan Grant seemed to be the difference between the sides on an afternoon of neat football and promising positions but very little end product.

And just as travelling Baggies hoped they might have nicked a narrow success a route-one delivery was converted to leave a real sense of frustration and two points dropped.

Corberan's men travel to Blackburn in midweek now looking to put an end to four games without a win. Albion were bright for half hour to end the first period and deservedly led but decision-making was costly after the break.

The Baggies at times lacked urgency to add to the scoreline and when they did find dangerous positions the quality lacked.

Karlan Grant celebrates his opener (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Yellows forced the contest's first opportunity at an emotionally-charged Kassam Stadium, where the clubs paid tribute to the late George Baldock, who had a successful loan spell at Oxford and was a boyhood supporter with close family ties.

A basic long ball from defence released dangerman Mark Harris. The lively Wales international frontman bumped Semi Ajayi and raced on to the ball. Fortunately for Albion his second touch was poor and forced him wide, allowing the onrushing Alex Palmer to make a save, with Kyle Bartley working to get back.

Corberan's men threatened to respond thereafter as Darnell Furlong - fresh from his new contract extension signed on Friday - drove forward and fired wide of the left post from range.

Oxford were a threat but from the 20-minute mark the visitors took charge. An initial corner threatened the hosts with Josh Maja free at the back post. The follow-up was more damaging, as Alex Mowatt's delivery from the right was met well by Torbjorn Heggem at the front post and the makeshift left-back flicked header flew just an inch or two over the top.

Karlan Grant fires Albion in front (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Harris fired wastefully over from range at the other end but the Baggies had wrestled control by then and worked a fine opener just before half hour.

The correct call from referee Leigh Doughty and his officials allowed play on as Uros Racic - in for Jayson Molumby - won the ball on the right before a give-and-go with Grady Diangana and neat outside-of-the-foot pass to Grant.

The winger stepped forward a pace or two before he guided an arrowing strike low into the bottom left corner giving keeper Jamie Cumming no chance.

There was a let-off moments later as left-back Ciaron Brown nodded over from Vaulks' corner for the hosts but Albion ended the half strongly.

Josh Maja in action (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant was the main protagonist and looked in fine shape from the left flank. He saw a deflected cross punched away by Cumming before another low strike was gathered. The wide forward beat yellow home shirts time and again.

The Baggies looked in good shape and worthy of their one-goal advantage as the beginning of the second period continued in much the same manner.

For the first part of the second period Corberan's men resumed control and looked relatively comfortably but as the clash ticked past the hour the Yellows grew in belief

They almost equalised out of nothing on 60 minutes exactly as former Blues winger Siriki Dembele's tame cross was left by both Palmer and Ajayi and, fortunately for the visitors, dropped narrowly wide of the far post with hearts in mouths in the away end.

It was a half of both sides finding decent positions but some wastefulness in the final instance. Racic had a few efforts either blocked or sliced wide as Will Vaulks missed the target from range.

Neither keeper Palmer or Cumming were stretched into a notable save to either keep their side ahead or keep their side in it.

Darnell Furlong lets fly (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It looked like meandering out for a welcome away win but the Us had other ideas. With Vaulks' long throw there is always hope and his delivery was helped on by skipper Elliott Moore to Scarlett who powered in a fine header to leave the Baggies with regret.

Oxford United (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Kioso, Moore (c), Nelson, Brown; Vaulks; Goodrham, El Mizouni (Dale, 83), Rodriguez (Sibley, 65), Dembele (Ebiowei, 74); Harris (Scarlett, 65).

Subs not used: Ingram, Long, Leigh, Ter Avest, Goodman.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Heggem; Racic (Molumby, 83), Mowatt; Fellows (Wallace, 70), Diangana (Swift, 70), Grant; Maja (Johnston, 83).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Styles, McNair, Diakite, Dobbin.

Attendance: 11,453

Referee: Leigh Doughty