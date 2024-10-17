West Brom under-21s somehow fall to last-gasp Swansea defeat after impressive display

Ollie Bostock struck a neat finish 15 minutes from time to equalise to seemingly bag Richard Beale's youngsters the least they deserved at The Hawthorns in a one-sided contest in favour of the hosts.

But Swans winger Aimar Govea pounced deep into stoppage time for a 2-1 victory after the Baggies had rained countless efforts on busy goalkeeper Ben Hughes. Beale's juniors are left with just a point from two games in the Premier League Cup group stage.

Countless chances slipped away from the hosts as the excellent Harry Whitwell was denied a winner for the hosts minutes from time as he found the woodwork. Beale and his staff will be pleased with a lot of what they saw albeit some naivety in decisive moments. Swansea initially led early on through an unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Ben Cisse.

There was little to choose between an even start, as star Whitwell worked the first chance by bundling a defender off the ball before his left-footed effort was kept out by keeper Ben Hughes' left leg.

A couple of minutes later the visitors led through a fortuitous breakthrough. Left winger Govea escaped down the flank and his wicked cross saw Albion skipper Mo Diomande – the summer recruit from Wolves – head against Cisse's left post and the goalkeeper could do nothing as the ball cannoned off him and in.

From that moment on it was almost one-way traffic in favour of Beale's youngsters, who were impressive in the first period.

Fenton Heard, who made his senior bow last season, saw an rising angled drive well tipped over by Hughes.

Moments later right-back Deago Nelson, who caught the eye, had a left-footed strike blocked after neat footwork and fired over the top right corner.

Albion forced a number of set-pieces in the final 10 minutes of the first period. Many were short and smartly-worked, a few resulting in midfielder Cole Deeming having strikes from range, all well blocked. Others were flung in towards rangy first-team left-back Gianluca Frabotta, who made himself a presence.

Heard powered a header over the top just before the interval from a left-sided cross by highly-rated Wales youth international winger Bostock, another who was bright.

The start of the second period, featuring no changes, brought more of the same as Heard laid in striker Eseosa Sule whose deflected effort flicked the post on its way wide.

A pre-planned move to bring Frabotta off on the hour also saw Iddrisa Dauda and Sule exit. Moments later the hosts should have draw level.

Heard's quick free-kick was so clever and released Whitwell in the box but the midfielder was denied once again by Hughes. A rebound dropped his way out of the sky but he lifted the difficult effort wide.

Bostock was denied by Hughes before Heard's tame header was claimed as efforts continued to rain in on the Swans.

A more than deserved equaliser finally arrived as pressure told. A clinical break this time saw Whitwell's pass to the left perfectly timed for Bostock's superb finish across the keeper.

The Baggies and the impressive Whitwell were inches from a winner five minutes from time. His smart nick-post flick from Bostock's corner was superbly tipped on to the crossbar by the busy Hughes.

It appeared Albion had to settle for a point but somehow the visitors popped up with the late winner as Govea broke through, saw his strike hit the post and tucked in the rebound to wild celebrations.

Albion under-21s (4-2-3-1): Cisse; Nelson, Diomande (c), Shaw, Frabotta (Parker, 58); Deeming, Iddrisa (Richards, 58); Heard (Higgins, 76), Whitwell, Bostock; Sule (Chimeziri, 58).

Subs not used: Wallis (gk).

Swansea under-21s (4-2-3-1): Hughes; Parker, Faakye, Jones, Dabrowski; Mi Bates (c), Watts (Woodward, 76); Nzingo, Lloyd, Govea; Henia-Kamou (Mo Bates, 86).

Subs not used: Pescatore, Margetson, Popham.

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Attendance: 176