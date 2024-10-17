West Brom defender set for run out as Carlos Corberan gives striker update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Left-back Frabotta's first-team minutes have been restricted so far this season with Torbjorn Heggem, a centre-back by trade, commanding the role.

The Juve youth graduate, 25, is yet to start in the Championship and has made four cameo appearances from the bench in league action. His sole Baggies start came in the EFL Cup exit to fourth tier Fleetwood.

Frabotta has featured for under-21s already and netted a fine free-kick against a Stoke youth outfit at Albion's training ground earlier in the season. He will turn out again for the junior Baggies against Swansea City at the Premier League Cup at The Hawthorns this evening (7pm) as the youngsters get the chance to impress at the club's home.

Corberan told the Express & Star at his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Oxford: "Right now everyone is fit, but right now I am managing a little bit the players that didn't play a lot of minutes, for example Frabotta, who will have minutes with the under-21s.