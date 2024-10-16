Carlos Corberan gives West Brom future hint as two year anniversary approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spaniard marks two years with the Baggies on Friday week and has forged a strong affinity with the club and region in that period.

Head coach Corberan has spoken with his fondness for working in England – particularly given how the nation has allowed him to develop in the role, while he also met his wife Claudia on these shores and the couple have two children.

“I used to think I was a young coach, but now you see a different age of players and I am one of the experienced ones in a short space of time!” Corberan said.