Carlos Corberan issues call to West Brom's forgetting summer recruit

Cole, 29, was a free transfer signing after departing League One Barnsley in the close-season but has played just 15 minutes of league football with Albion – on the opening day in August.

Opportunities have been limited with fellow striker and top scorer Josh Maja leading the line. Corberan admitted Cole was not recruited as a regular starter but that the experienced frontman must stay focused to deputise.

“When I signed him, or when we decided to sign him, we wanted to create a squad with different possibilities,” said Corberan. “It’s true we didn’t sign him with the expectation to be the first XI number nine. We signed him with the possibility to be a good option as a number nine.