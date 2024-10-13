Report: West Brom routed in Hawthorns demolition as Wolves hit eight

Charlotte Greengrass led the way for the visitors as the summer signing from Nottingham Forest netted four times, with Tammi George, Beth Merrick and Jade Cross in the goals.

Dan McNamara’s Wolves climbed top of the National League Northern Premier with the rout – an 11th straight win over Albion – that left Siobhan Hodgetts-Still’s hosts licking their wounds in front of a crowd of around 2,000.

Albion defended diligently for the first five minutes to keep their visitors at arm’s length. Wolves’ Amber Hughes was a livewire and threat throughout and lifted over from range before going mightily close on a couple of occasions inside 10 minutes. First she was denied by home goalkeeper Anna Miller before her rebound was well cleared off the line by right wing-back Ashlee Brown.

Greengrass lashed wide from range before a dangerous flicked header from Anna Morphet’s cross flashed wide. Another effort from a corner flicked the crossbar on its way over.

Albion worked hard to keep the visitors at bay but were unable to sustain attacks higher up and the visitors found away through on 27 minutes. A free-kick delivery from the right flank was attacked at the back post by George and she was able to convert past Miller.

The hosts’ hopes of keeping the deficit to one for the interval were dashed as Greengrass tapped home from the six yard box after fine work from Merrick on the left.

It got worse a few minutes later as Merrick was played through on goal into a space between the Baggies’ backline and finished expertly low into the far corner.

Wolves were unrelenting and added a fourth in stoppage time. Hughes found a pass through to Greengrass, who held off Brown and finished well with her left foot.

Hodgetts-Still’s side showed an intention to improve immediately in the second period as Olivia Rabjohn’s deflected strike drew a save from Bec Thomas. Wolves’ threat Merrick tested the busy Miller again with a cross-shot which the keeper palmed behind well. George again proved a a danger from set-pieces and nodded a corner narrowly wide. Albion improved through the lively Mariam Mahmood off the bench but Destiny Toussaint wasted a clear headed opening for McNamara’s visitors.

The floodgates opened again after the hour after a delivery from the left looped over Miller and left Greengrass with a simple header for her hat-trick.

And it was even easier for a fourth and Wolves’ sixth three minutes later. Another cross went uncleared by an indecisive home backline and the former Forest forward was able to spin and prod in at the Smethwick End.

Experienced striker Cross emerged from the bench to convert a smart first-time finish to further punish the Baggies. A comical eighth saw officials almost miss George’s 25-yard strike creeping through Miller and over the line, but they eventually awarded the goal as a dominant Hawthorns demolition was complete.

Albion Women (3-4-3): Miller; Green, Reynolds, George (Jhamat, 72); Brown, Evans, Rabjohn (Watkins, 72), Haughey; May (Oakley, 72), Rhodes (Mahmood, 59), Evans.

Subs not used: Pullen, Harris, Whittick.

Wolves Women (3-4-3): Thomas; Johnson, Jenner, Morphet (c); Toussaint (Cross, 67), Anderson (Banaras, 67), George, Roberts; Hughes (Denham, 77), Merrick (Loydon, 59), Greengrass (Quigley, 77).

Subs not used: Clarke, Fryer.

Referee: Lorraine Catchpole