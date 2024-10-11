Explained: Who is out of contract in 2025 at West Brom?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last summer more than ten players saw their deals expire at The Hawthorns - and there are another large number of players out of contract at the end of the coming season.

There are some players that fans will want to see stay and some they may want to see depart.

Here is a full run down of those who are out of contract.

Grady Diangana

Diangana, who lit up The Hawthorns in 2019/20 as Albion returned to the top flight, was signed on a permanent basis following promotion.

He penned a five year deal back in 2020 - with that deal running out next summer.

Darnell Furlong

The defender was signed on a four year deal back in 2019, and helped fire Albion to the Premier League.

He was an almost ever present the following season in the top flight - before being handed a new and improved contract in 2021, adding an extra year.

John Swift

It was a three year deal for Swift back in 2022 - after he arrived on a free transfer from Reading.

No contract extensions have come since and he is out of contract in the summer.

Jayson Molumby

Initially a loan player, the international midfielder penned a three year deal back in 2022.

Semi Ajayi

Like Furlong, he signed a four year contract in 2019 after arriving from Rotherham.

An extension for the defender wasn't as forthcoming as it was for his team mate, but it did arrive in 2022 when it was extended to 2025.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley initially arrived in 2018 on a three year contract.

He was offered a new contract before triggering a clause in his deal in 2022 - that kept him going until 2024.

And in the summer he signed another extension, which will extend further if he plays a certain number of games.

Ted Cann

The academy graduate penned another deal in the summer and the club has an extension option in their favour.

Other player contract situations:

Alex Palmer - 2026

Joe Wildsmith - 2026

Torbjorn Heggem - 2027

Gianluca Frabotta - 2027

Ousmane Diakite - 2026

Tom Fellows - 2027

Mikey Johnston - 2028

Karlan Grant 2026

Jed Wallace 2026

Daryl Dike - 2026

Josh Maja - 2026

Devante Cole - 2026