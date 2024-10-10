Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury's West Brom early season review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has been a solid start from Carlos Corberan's side, who raced out of the blocks with five wins from six.

It has stuttered of late but Albion are still in the top four as we head into the second international break.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury look at the season so far, who has stood out and who could do better:

Overall performance:

Lewis Cox

Good. Certainly the first six games, which brought about an unbeaten run of five wins where Carlos Corberan's side looked reinvigorated and played with a free attacking style the saw the ball moved forward at pace and bodies break forward more so than previously. Josh Maja's role in that, an ability to link with Karlan Grant on the left with midfield runners, helped

It felt like a summer tweak, closer to a 4-3-3 than a 4-2-3-1, had served the Baggies well.

The September international break came at a bad time. Albion had momentum and confidence was sky-high. They won the other side of it, against a good Plymouth side, but it was less convincing.

The last week, a first three-game run in the Championship, was tricky. One point from a possible nine stunted progress slightly but the overall picture in the standings is still bright.

Albion have not found the net often enough at home, with just two goals in five games in front of The Hawthorns faithful so far. That has clearly got to change but overall, in the early days of a much-changed group, it is a return most, if not all, would have gladly accepted.

Jonny Drury

Better than expected. Heading into the season many people, including myself, had lower expectation after a real summer of change in the Albion squad.

Then we were all taken by surprise. A romping win on the opening day, following by five wins in six which could have been six in six, really raised the expectation levels.

That was ramped up by the fact Albion added well in the final days if the window - leading to many of us to be licking our lips over how deep the squad now runs.

That has been somewhat tempered over the last few games, but you have to take the rough with the smooth particularly considering how we all felt back in the summer.

It could have been better, there is no doubt about that, but it certainly could have been worse.

Above or below average points:

Lewis Cox

Just shy of two points per game so far - albeit from a very small sample size - and that return will certainly see Corberan's men challenge strongly for a top two spot this season.

The top of the division is not nearly as strong as it was last season. There is surely no way we will see the top four sides push 90 points again? It looks like the usual suspects, Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United, will be up there with half-a-dozen others eyeing an opening.

It is unfortunate, in a sense, the Baggies started the season like a runaway train. That kind of form was always going to catch up with them. Bumps in the road are inevitable in the Championship.