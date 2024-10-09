Progress report: West Brom's summer signings' performances rated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The quality and depth brought into the squad, after a raft of exits, brought huge optimism heading into the new campaign.

As we had into the second international break, the new boys have been in and around the squad for some time now.

So how have they been doing? Jonny Drury has a look and rates their displays

Mikey Johnston 5/10

There is no doubt about it, much of the excitement at the end of the window was about Johnston.

However, he is yet to live up to the heights of his earlier loan spell.

The £3m winger has had to bide his time with substitute appearances, due to the form of Karlan Grant.

He was handed a start against Millwall but despite having a lot of the ball, he failed to show a cutting edge.

There is so much more to come when it gets up to speed.

Callum Styles 6/10

A summer signing who has been restricted to just two substitute appearances.

However, when he has appeared from the bench, he has looked neat and tidy and looks a real credible left back option.