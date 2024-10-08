'Super Kev' returns to football management after appointment

Former striker Phillips, 51, has been out of work since his departure from fellow National League side Hartlepool United at the end of last season.

The Lancashire-based Coasters endured a difficult start to the fifth-tier campaign and ex-boss Chris Beech left last month following a run of one win from eight.

Phillips, who has been appointed in a head coach role, spent the second half of last season managing in the division, where he picked up seven wins in 16 games having penned a short-term deal and lifted the club to 12th. But the former England international departed Pools at the end of his contract.

The Hawthorns promotion-winning favourite, also a former Villa and Blues frontman, began his management career at north east non-league outfit South Shields, where he spent just shy of 18 months and won a league title in his second campaign and sole full season. His contract was cancelled by mutual consent shortly afterwards, however.

He can help Fylde claim a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup in his first match in charge, at home to Rochdale on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

Phillips hung up his boots in 2014 and built up a coaching portfolio having worked at Leicester, Derby and Stoke.

He remains a keen follower of the Baggies and has also been involved in punditry in recent years. Phillips collected his honorary Albion cap at half-time of last weekend's goalless draw against Millwall.