West Brom 0 Millwall 0 - Baggies left frustrated by defensive Lions

The Baggies and the Lions shared a third consecutive stalemate in the Black Country and Albion are now winless in seven against the visitors from south east London.

It made it four points dropped at home this week for Carlos Corberan's side and just a point claimed in a three-game week after back-to-back defeats.

It was no way to head into the second international break of the campaign as Albion have found their early-season optimism checked following the unbeaten run of five wins in six.

Albion dominated possession with almost 80 per cent of the ball against the bottom-half visitors, but managed just one clear chance all game - one spurned by Josh Maja after 15 minutes.

Corberan's men, featuring several attacking changes, were caught by a lack of urgency and conviction in their creativity and could not break down a resilient Lions.

The head coach was expected to shuffle his pack and he did so to the tune of four changes, with Jayson Molumby - linked with Millwall this summer - and Tom Fellows back in from the off and attacking duo Grady Diangana and Mikey Johnston handed their first starts of the season. Uros Racic, Jed Wallace, John Swift and Karlan Grant made way.

It was immediately apparent Millwall had not come to the Black Country for a share of the ball.

Japhet Tanganga of Millwall blocks a shot from Josh Maja (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Most of the hosts' threat came down the right as Diangana, afforded licence of a free floating role in midfield and attack, drifted out to Fellows. The visitors were happy to defend with nine men behind the ball.

It was a day for Albion patience and passing moves to wear down the Londoners. Corberan's side could only muster a couple of blocked shots in the opening quarter of an hour.

Albion then forced a massive chance. It was exactly what the head coach would demand as his team showed patience to carve it open.

There seemed little on after a series of passes with the ball at Semi Ajayi's feet. The defender picked out an inch-perfect through ball to send Fellows to the byline.

The winger's low delivery was on the money, pulled back to pick out an unmarked Maja who, eight yards out, skied his first-time strike. It felt like a big moment that could've changed the game.

The stats read 92 per cent possession for Albion after 17 minutes as Maja saw enough shot blocked from close-range after Darnell Furlong turned it goalward.

Tom Fellows (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were dominant but dealt a warning after Molumby lost possession and Danny McNamara's shot was palmed away by Alex Palmer. Albion were fortunate defender Japhet Tanganga couldn't connect to the resulting corner.

But that was an anomaly as the play came largely in the Lions' half. Albion were too often frustrated by blocked crosses, shots or sluggish touches.

Kyle Bartley and Maja were restricted to strikes from range, easy for keeper Lukas Jensen. Fellows had some joy against McNamara, who did well. Johnston was restricted on the other side on his full debut after checking in permanently.

Kyle Bartley (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Hawthorns let out a sigh of relief on the stroke of half-time as winger Femi Azeez was unable to connect with Macauley Langstaff's cross.

It was a balance of patience and not overplaying and Albion went more route one early in the second half as Bartley and Diangana got in one another's way from an Alex Mowatt free-kick.

The mood around The Hawthorns didn't improve much around the hour as openings still proved hard to come by. Albion committed more bodies forward but lacked the kind of urgency and penetration for a breakthrough.

The hosts were fortunate to see sub Mihailo Ivanovic's tame header not stretch Palmer.

George Saville of Millwall blocks a shot from Mikey Johnston (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan's changes were later than he usually opts to but Racic, Lewis Dobbin and Swift couldn't spark a breakthrough on a frustrating afternoon.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley (c), Heggem; Mowatt, Molumby (Racic, 75); Fellows (Swift, 80), Diangana (Wallace, 90), Johnston (Dobbin, 75); Maja (Grant, .

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Styles, Holgate, McNair.

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Jensen; McNamara (Bryan, 83), Tanganga, Cooper (c), Leonard; De Norre (Wintle, 66), Saville; Esse, Honeyman, Azeez (Watmore, 66); Langstaff (Ivanovic, 66).

Subs not used: Roberts, Wallace, Kelly, Massey, Harding.

Referee: Will Finnie