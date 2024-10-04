West Brom v Millwall: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have checked progress ever so slightly and saw a couple of squad players, both as starters and from the bench, struggle to make an impact.

With that in mind my predicted line-up is a fairly familiar one - the same XI Corberan used for the unbeaten first five games this season. Albion were the only club in the 92 to do so in the first five games, it was unusual consistency.

Corberan said at his press conference yesterday he will not revert to that starting line-up after defeats just because it did well early on in the campaign. But, heading into an international break, I feel that side deserves one more crack. Tom Fellows absolutely has to come back in as a starter.

There will be scrutiny on some members of the side who Albion will need more out of from an attacking perspective, with others pushing for first starts of the season on the other side of the break.