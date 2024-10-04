West Brom v Millwall - Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach on Thursday rated Grady Diangana 50-50 to be able to feature against Millwall on Saturday after a shoulder concern, but the fact he has trained twice since the Middlesbrough defeat puts the attacker in a good place to make the squad against the Lions.

Elsewhere midfield pair Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby are back to fitness after frustrating little niggles that broke up fine starts to the season.

Striker Daryl Dike, who will step up his comeback during the break, is currently the only remaining senior absentee.

Here is the latest round-up of the latest and what chance they have of making it.

Grady Diangana - shoulder (75 per cent)

Diangana was very bright from the bench at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and looked ready to make inroads on the starting XI but a shoulder problem following a coming together ruled him out against Middlesbrough.

He is looking to come back into the fold against Millwall after training this week.

Alex Mowatt - adductor (100 per cent)

Returned to the starting XI against Boro after he was only well enough for the second half at Hillsborough and was a big boost to the side. Highly influential in Corberan's ranks.

Jayson Molumby - calf (100 per cent)

Fellow central midfielder Molumby missed out against Plymouth after a calf issue and also felt foot pain during the last round of international action. He - and Mikey Johnston - go away with the Republic of Ireland again next week.

Molumby was an unused sub at Hillsborough but came back in the second half against Boro and is fine to feature.

Daryl Dike - Achilles - (0 per cent)

Has been part of various individual parts of training but is yet to complete full sessions. Has played his part in tactical and technical details in Corberan's sessions. He will first train fully with Richard Beale's under-21 outfit.