Grady Diangana boost for West Brom ahead of Millwall visit

The Baggies winger hurt his shoulder in last weekend's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and it forced him out of Tuesday night's reverse against Middlesbrough.

Boss Carlos Corberan feared Diangana would be a doubt for the visit of the Lions but the Dr Congo international has trained on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

"He's recovering and progressing well," Corberan said in his press conference on Thursday. "He trained Thursday and he trained Wednesday, too. Still, I didn't talk with the medical staff to see how they see him before the game, but I think he's still an option to be involved – let's say 50-50.

"There is nothing new, but in a week like this we still have to see in training on Friday and anything can happen. Right now, there is nothing else negative to let you know."

Diangana injured his calf in pre-season so had a slow start to the campaign and then hurt his one shoulder in the victory at Stoke in August.

He has been restricted to substitute appearances so far this term but has impressed from the bench and gave his brightest cameo at Hillsborough last weekend where he combined with Tom Fellows to help set up Josh Maja's header.

Albion's fitness is otherwise in a decent place with only long-term absentee Daryl Dike – who has started full training – missing.

Midfield pairing Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby have both missed brief spells in recent weeks but have made a full recovery.

It means Corberan has all the options available to him that started the opening five games of the season, where the head coach made headlines for resisting the temptation to make any changes to his starting line-up.

He insisted, however, that the starting XI will not revert to that just because the Baggies have suffered back-to-back defeat.

"Yes, but I am watching more the team and analysing the players to see how we can do better," added Corberan. "I am not thinking of the starting XI which started the league and after two defeats I come back to it. No, no, no. I'm thinking in the team, in each position and I am thinking about the next opponent.

"One first XI can help you a lot for one opponent, but the same first XI might not be the best for another type of team and another type of contest. The games aren't the same. Sheffield Wednesday, they have a way to play. It's the total opposite of Middlesbrough's style.

"You must adapt. Middlesbrough is different to Millwall. It's more about how we arrive, the conditions of the players and the challenge we expect. Let's decide and then compete and play well."