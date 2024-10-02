Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Middlesbrough: 5s, 6s and the odd 7
Jonny Drury rates the Albion players after their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.
By Jonny Drury
Alex Palmer 7
One of the few players who stood out for Albion. Two big first half saves including an impressive one down to his left from a header.
Darnell Furlong 7
Better tonight than at Sheffield Wednesday. Got forward well and really had to support Wallace and did so. Few big covering tackles too.
Semi Ajayi 5
Won some defensive headers but Albion were too easy to cut open - and the Middlesbrough forward on his side had too much space in the build up to the goal.
Kyle Bartley 6
Did okay, but Albion were got at too often down the centre of the pitch. Some of his distribution was questionable too.