Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Middlesbrough: 5s, 6s and the odd 7

Alex Palmer 7

One of the few players who stood out for Albion. Two big first half saves including an impressive one down to his left from a header.

Darnell Furlong 7

Better tonight than at Sheffield Wednesday. Got forward well and really had to support Wallace and did so. Few big covering tackles too.

Semi Ajayi 5

Won some defensive headers but Albion were too easy to cut open - and the Middlesbrough forward on his side had too much space in the build up to the goal.

Kyle Bartley 6

Did okay, but Albion were got at too often down the centre of the pitch. Some of his distribution was questionable too.