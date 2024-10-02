Carlos Corberan outlines preferred position for West Brom's ‘electric’ Grady Diangana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Diangana has been limited to just five cameo appearances this term and was still waiting for a first start of the campaign prior to last night’s visit of Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old, a DR Congo international, has been an Albion regular since his loan in 2019/20, which was subsequently made permanent. Until the midpoint of last season Diangana was known as a typical winger. It was very rare the former West Ham youngster was not used on either flank.

From the second half of last season, though, with John Swift injured, Diangana found himself as Albion’s central playmaker, in the ‘No.10’ role behind a striker. Diangana excelled in the position and was one of Carlos Corberan’s star men in the run to the play-offs.