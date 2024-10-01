West Brom vs Middlesbrough - Who's out and who's a doubt

Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt were both unable to start at Sheffield Wednesday, where Carlos Corberan’s side lost 3-2 on Saturday.

The former has not featured in two games now as he remained an unused substitute.

A quick turnaround sees the Baggies host Middlesbrough tonight with an opportunity for the first time to right the wrongs of a disappointing league result.

Here is the latest on the fitness front ahead of the clash.

Jayson Molumby - calf 75%

Stayed on the bench at Hillsborough as the Baggies fell to defeat. Molumby’s energy was also missed in the previous weekend’s win over Plymouth.

Given he was well enough to be on the bench on Saturday, but not to start, it is likely the Irishman will be closer to pushing for minutes against the north east visitors this evening.

Alex Mowatt - adductor 90%

Corberan warned Albion must not become overly-reliant on Mowatt after the midfielder’s half-time arrival sparked an improvement and goal almost earned a point at Hillsborough.

Mowatt trained once with the squad prior to that and should have come through more sessions afterwards, given he felt no after effects of the concern during Saturday.

It is likely the former Boro loanee features against his old club tonight.

Daryl Dike - Achilles 0%

The striker is working through the final month or so of his lengthy rehab.

Corberan explained a couple of weeks ago that he still has a couple of hurdles to overcome before he is back in regular team training and subsequently available for selection.