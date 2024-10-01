West Brom v Middlesbrough - Match preview

For the first time this term Carlos Corberan’s side head into a Championship clash looking to right the wrong of the previous result.

Saturday’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday – totally overshadowed by the devastating death of Albion fan Mark Townsend – was a first reverse of the season.

Tonight’s home clash against Middlesbrough offers the Albion family a chance to remember and pay tribute to Mark, who was a Brummie Road season ticket holder visiting Hillsborough with his 21-year-old nephew. There will be a minute’s applause in the 57th minute and black armbands worn.

On the pitch, it offers Corberan’s side a first shot at responding from a significant setback.