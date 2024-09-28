West Brom talking points: Selection questions, no composure but one slim positive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After falling 2-0 behind in a disaster of a first half - Albion fought back with Josh Maja and then Alex Mowatt.

It looked as though they had done enough to rescue a point, before Wednesday struck late to take all three points.

Jonny Drury looks at a handful of key points to come from the game.

Wrong selection?

The only changes Carlos Corberan has made in the last two games are ones he has been forced into.

At Hillsborough, it was Ousmane Diakite for Alex Mowatt, who was nursing a knock in the week.

We have to remember Diakite is raw, hasn't played at this level before and it kind of showed in the first half.

Albion's midfield of Uros Racic, Diakite and John Swift looked disjointed - and got overrun by Sheffield Wednesday and a 35-year-old Barry Bannan.