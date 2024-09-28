Medical emergency during first half of West Brom's clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Midway through the first half, hundreds of fans in the away end could be seen gesturing towards stewards and medical staff for assistance in the upper part of the stand.

During the incident, fans were also calling for the game to be stopped, with chants of 'stop the game'.

Medical staff could then be seen treating a supporter before moving them out of the stand and to the concourse.

Albion confirmed the incident on X, and send their thoughts to the fan involved.