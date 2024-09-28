'A reality check': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury react to West Brom's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox give their take on Albion's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The leaders were looking to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games - but found themselves 2-0 down inside 25 minutes through a Darnell Furlong own goal and a Josh Windass header.
Josh Maja pulled on back before it looked as though Alex Mowatt had rescued a point in the 84th minute.
But immediately Wednesday went back in front and that is how it stayed.