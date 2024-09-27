Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Last week Jayson Molumby was struggling with a calf issue that forced him out of the home clash with Plymouth and this time, as the Baggies prepare their trip to Sheffield Wednesday, midfield colleague Alex Mowatt has a concern.

Mowatt is feeling the effects of pain in his adductor muscle and has been unable to train properly this week, though Corberan gave the latter a chance of featuring by suggesting he had trained on Thursday and was expected to do so on Friday.

I reckon Mowatt will pull through and Corberan will be keen to involve him in midfield alongside Uros Racic, who did well on his full debut. Molumby, back in contention, can make a positive impact from the bench.

Corberan otherwise has no further concerns, so summer signings Callum Styles, Devante Cole and Paddy McNair could find themselves out of the reckoning again as Albion begin a first three-league match week of the season.