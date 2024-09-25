West Brom to wear pink away kit to mark 30 years of organ donor register

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies will be all in pink at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium at Saturday lunchtime to mark the 30th anniversary of awareness week.

Albion marked organ donation week, from Monday to Sunday this week, by welcoming the Birmingham Adult Transplant sport team to the club’s training ground in Walsall, where they were greeted by head coach Corberan, club captain Jed Wallace and Mark Miles, Albion managing director.

Dr Kieran Donnelly, consultant in critical care and anaesthesia at Sandwell and West Bromwich Hospitals Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our local team is spreading the message as part of national organ donation week.

“By wearing pink on Saturday Albion are doing a really fantastic thing for the community and healthcare in this country.

“More than 7,000 people are currently on a waiting list for a transplant in the UK, including 250 children.

“Sadly, some of those people never get a lifesaving or life-changing transplant and historically the local area has a low consent rate compared to the national average, although this is improving.

“I urge everyone to consider donating their organs and then discuss this with their friends and family before, hopefully, registering to become a donor online.”

The week’s aim is to raise awareness of organ donation by asking people to ‘go pink’.

Almost 60,000 lives have been saved since the NHS Organ Donor Register was created in 1994.

Registering your decision to become an organ donor will help to save even more lives, with 7,600 people currently in need of an organ transplant.

“We are proud to be supporting organ donation week,” said Miles.

“Our engagement with local hospitals on this subject has grown in recent years and we are delighted to help further support their campaign by wearing pink for our televised fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are hopeful that by raising awareness of organ donation week we will encourage people to consider this very personal decision.”