More praise for West Brom star man

Rooney detailed “interesting” Maja’s unique qualities as a deep striker in a red-hot scoring form after a sixth goal in six games earned Championship leaders Albion a 1-0 win over Argyle.

Championship top scorer Maja struck just after the hour to settle a competitive clash at a sold-out Hawthorns.

Rooney, Manchester United and one-time England record goalscorer, said: “He’s an interesting player, difficult to prepare for. He drops in and goes into a ‘false nine’ position, we were aware of that.

“At times I thought we dealt with him OK but when you are a player who is confident in scoring goals they always seem to get that one opportunity and can make the difference.

“I thought we handled him well at times but he comes up with the moment which wins the game. He’s a good player and West Brom are a good team, very experienced and know how to get results. Maybe for us that’s the next step.”