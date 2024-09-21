Express & Star
Close

West Brom talking points: Josh Maja more than just a red hot striker

It wasn't as easy on the eye as in recent weeks - but Albion kept their place at the top of the Championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Plymouth.

Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Josh Maja scored the only goal of the game - as Albion had to withstand spells of pressure from Wayne Rooney's Pilgrims.

Jonny Drury takes a look at a few key points to come from the game.

Different sides to Albion

Given how the first five games of the season have gone - Albion fans might have been forgiven their side were going to blow away the visitors.

As it transpired, it didn't happen like that.

Even though Albion won, today was maybe a bit of a reality check that it isn't always going to be 3-0 wins on the road and comfortable victories.

Similar stories
Most popular