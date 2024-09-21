West Brom talking points: Josh Maja more than just a red hot striker
It wasn't as easy on the eye as in recent weeks - but Albion kept their place at the top of the Championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Plymouth.
Josh Maja scored the only goal of the game - as Albion had to withstand spells of pressure from Wayne Rooney's Pilgrims.
Jonny Drury takes a look at a few key points to come from the game.
Different sides to Albion
Given how the first five games of the season have gone - Albion fans might have been forgiven their side were going to blow away the visitors.
As it transpired, it didn't happen like that.
Even though Albion won, today was maybe a bit of a reality check that it isn't always going to be 3-0 wins on the road and comfortable victories.