West Brom talking points: Josh Maja more than just a red hot striker

Josh Maja scored the only goal of the game - as Albion had to withstand spells of pressure from Wayne Rooney's Pilgrims.

Jonny Drury takes a look at a few key points to come from the game.

Different sides to Albion

Given how the first five games of the season have gone - Albion fans might have been forgiven their side were going to blow away the visitors.

As it transpired, it didn't happen like that.

Even though Albion won, today was maybe a bit of a reality check that it isn't always going to be 3-0 wins on the road and comfortable victories.