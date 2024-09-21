West Brom forward backed to make big contribution in front of goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Huddersfield striker returned to the club this season following a season long loan at Cardiff City.

After a number of departures and injuries to key players - Grant went into the season as Albion's first choice left winger.

He started all five games so far, scoring one goal, despite the arrivals of Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa, and the permanent signing of last season's loan hero Mikey Johnston.

Grant's most successful campaign in an Albion shirt came in the 2021/22 season - where he bagged 18 goals as the club's main striker.

Under Corberan he has been utilised as a left winger - but Corberan still feels his natural finishing instincts can lead to him making a significant contribution in front of goal this season.

He said: "The game of QPR he had a very good opportunity and the keeper made a very good save. He scored against Stoke City.

"He had a big chance against Leeds, he made a header against Portsmouth. Always, he has moments which show he's there. He had a chance the other day when he didn't kick the ball well - but he's always there. His natural instinct is that he can do these things.

"It's positive to have a player who can score goals. Normally it's the striker who scores goals, but there are other positions which can help you.

"Mowey the other day scored two goals. Other players can score goals because they take the responsibility and they have the skills to do it."