West Brom 1 Plymouth 0 - Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analysis
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their take on Albion's 1-0 win over Plymouth.
By Jonny Drury
Albion hit the post three times in a frustrating first period for Carlos Corberan's side.
Plymouth also had chances and started the second half better, before Albion broke the deadlock through Josh Maja.
Corberan's side then had to withstand late pressure to grind out the three points.