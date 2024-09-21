West Brom 1 Plymouth 0 - Josh Maja nets winner as Albion return to summit

A nervy early-season contest at a sold-out Hawthorns was decided by the Baggies' top scorer, who connected to full debutant Uros Racic's fine low cross for the winner just after the hour.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth impressed prior to that and asked questions until the end. They were a threat in the first period, though Albion – not at their best and messy at times – were three times denied by the woodwork in the first period.

The hosts struggled to get started after the break but, just as Carlos Corberan readied his changes, Maja made the telling touch as unbeaten Albion, yet to concede at home, returned above Sunderland to the top with five wins from six.

Racic was called into Corberan's starting line-up – the first alteration in six league games this term – to replace Jayson Molumby, who missed out with a calf problem. Substitute goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith was missing through illness as Ted Cann deputised.

Albion were very quickly out of the traps for the opening five minutes as they attempted to swarm the visitors, who were clearly keen on Rooney's ethos of playing out from the back.

Corberan's men almost led inside two minutes. Racic climbed to win a powerful header in midfield and sent Karlan Grant darting down the left.

Grant's powerful low cross begged a colleague to arrive and there was Maja, to beat his defender and prod an awkward chance just wide with keeper Dan Grimshaw rushing out.

It was quickly, apparent, though that the visitors weren't here to make up the numbers. They weathered a stormy first five minutes and showed signs of a nimble side looking to play neat football through the thirds and it times it caused Albion problems.

Albion tried to exploit the flanks early doors, the left side specifically, but crosses were just wide of the mark. The Pilgrims grew into the affair with the runs of striker Ryan Hardie - one of two into Rooney's side - proving problematic.

Scot Hardie diverted a cross just wide from lively winger Ibrahim Cissoko before, down the other end, the Baggies looked to hit back.

Grant belted a low left-footed effort on to the left post after being released by Torbjorn Heggem's header.

Corberan's men turned the screw either side of half hour as Plymouth threatened to wilt. Tom Fellows smashed a low left-footed drive straight at Grimshaw before, moments later, Albion troubled the woodwork again.

Alex Mowatt has a taste for goal and after being fed by John Swift he caressed a fine low curled effort across goal from 20 yards that had Grimshaw scrambling. The strike flicked off the right post on its way wide.

Then, barely a couple of minutes later, it was Swift's turn to find the left post with a strike from similar range.

Albion were frustrated and confident at the same time - but they were fortunate for Alex Palmer's save from Morgan Whittaker after Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley were undone following a poor ball from the former to the latter.

Whittaker then skied it after a fine run from Cissoko before Palmer denied Daniel Gyabi from range and Cissoko sent the rebound into the side netting.

Maja, who had been rather quiet, had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time from Heggem's cross but the assistant's flag was correctly raised.

Albion were found wanting at the beginning of second period. Argyle were bright again. Whittaker sent a rasping drive at Palmer that the keeper beat away before Adam Forshaw skied from range.

Corberan had seen enough before the hour and began to prepare the cavalry in Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana.

Mercifully for Albion they weren't needed to break the deadlock as the timing proved spot-on for the hosts.

Albion work down the right was rewarded. Racic - who had a mixed afternoon overall but kept plugging away and deserved his reception afterwards - met a clever pass near the byline and delivered a brilliant low cross.

As has been the case this term, Albion's fox in the box Maja peeled away from his defender towards the back of the six-yard box and finished confidently. More signs of impress striker's instinct from the frontman.

It wasn't job done, far from it. But Ajayi and Bartley both forced Grimshaw saves from corners soon after. Albion sensed blood as Racic was denied and Mowatt was just off target.

Corberan introduced Wallace for his 100th Albion appearance. Ousmane Diakite arrived to shore up midfield too. Both were needed.

Rooney made attacking changes and Plymouth kept asking questions. Deliveries continued to fly into the hosts' box as Argyle eyed overloads on the flanks. Corberan's men stood firm, with only Joe Edwards stretching Palmer with a tame header. Mustapha Bundu flashed wide across goal as fingernails were chewed at The Hawthorns.

They needn't have been, by the end, as Albion showed the required grit to return to the summit.

Teams:

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley (c), Heggem; Racic (Diakite, 71), Mowatt; Fellows (Wallace, 71), Swift (Diangana, 63), Grant (Johnstone, 63); Maja (Dobbin, 78).

Subs not used: Cann, Holgate, Styles, Frabotta.

Plymouth (4-2-3-1): Grimshaw; Mumba, Edwards (c), Gibson, Sczucs; Gyabi (Wright, 77), Forshaw (Al Hajj, 68), Randell; Whittaker, Hardie (Obafemi, 77), Cissoko (Bundu, 77).

Subs not used: Marosi, Ogbeta, Houghton, Galloway, Palsson.

Attendance: tbc

Referee: Andrew Kitchen