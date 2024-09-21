Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Flurry of 7s as Baggies get job done
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances out of 10 as the Baggies reclaimed their place at the top of the Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Plymouth at The Hawthorns.
Alex Palmer
Made a couple of vital saves from Plymouth efforts, both in the first half. Solid in everything he did. 7
Darnell Furlong
A little quieter than the very high standards he set this season but grew into the contest. 6
Semi Ajayi
A little bit wobbly with the ball at times and that encouraged Argyle but he came on strong at the end. 6
Kyle Bartley
Was important in holding Albion together from a lively Plymouth side in spells. In superb form. 7
Torbjorn Heggem